Santa Rosa School Resource Officer Charged With Lewd and Lascivious Behavior

A school resource officer in Santa Rosa County was arrested Tuesday for lewd and lascivious behavior.

The arrest of Santa Rosa County Deputy David Daniels came after an official report of misconduct was made to the Department of Children and Families.

Immediately after receiving the report, the SRCO Major Crimes detectives began to investigate the reported incident. Due to the nature of the claim and Daniels’ position as a SRO at High Road School of Santa Rosa, he was immediately removed from his position at the school and replaced with another deputy.

According to SRSO, the incident happened in January 2016.

“Due to this information, and other details of our investigation, we have no reason to believe that any misconduct occurred while Daniels was on duty or school premises,” Jillian Durkin, SRSO public information officer, said.

Daniels was placed on administrative leave and was ultimately released from his employment with the SRSO upon his arrest.

“Unfortunately, today we had to arrest one of our own. This is another case of an individual that has tarnished the badge. Once we were made aware of it, we responded appropriately, arrested him, and terminated his employment. At the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office, we put our citizens first and any deputy who breaks the law will be immediately held accountable,” Sheriff Bob Johnson said.

Daniels’ mugshot was exempt from release under Florida law.