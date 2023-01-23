Safety Improvements Completed On Highway 97 South Of Walnut Hill

The Florida Department of Transportation has completed a safety project on Highway 97 south of Walnut Hill.

The project included upgraded signage and pavement markings from Tungoil Road to just south of Mason Road. The endwall of drainage pipes were also extended away from the roadway.

Pictured: New reflective pavement marking and signs mark a curve on Highway 97 south of Mason Road. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.