Rickey Edward McGhee

Rickey Edward McGhee, age 69, of Poarch, AL passed away on January 3, 2023. He was born on December 29, 1953 to Curtis Edward and Pearline Daughtry McGhee.

Rickey was a member of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians and a sheet metal worker for the Civil Service. He served in the United States Navy. He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Lori Patterson McGhee; his grandchild, Alayna Blaire Knowles and his grandparents, Chief Calvin and Joyce McGhee, and Jack and Nora Daughtry.

He is survived by his sons, Justin (Cassandra) McGhee of Poarch, AL and Dylan Zane McGhee of Poarch, AL; his daughter, Ariel McGhee of Canoe, AL; his siblings: Rose Coon of Poarch, AL, Carrie (Randy) Martin of Poarch, AL, Tony McGhee of Pensacola, FL and Charlene McGhee of Poarch, AL and his six grandchildren, Miriah, Skylee, Rhea, Trinity, Nora and Rickey.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 6, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Friendly Holiness Church in Poarch, AL with Bro. Ralph Coleman and Bro. Ray Ward officiating. Interment will follow in New Home Cemetery with military honors.

Active pallbearers will be Clayton Coon, Samuel Bostic, Curtis Hayes, Homer Coleman, Kenny Coleman and Doyle Coleman.

Honorary pallbearers will be Roy Rolin, Kenneth “Radio” Rolin, Walter Lee Rolin, Jason Ward, Matt Wilson and Earl Simmons.

Visitation will be held Friday, January 6, 2023 from noon until service time at 2:00 p.m. at Friendly Holiness Church in Poarch, AL.