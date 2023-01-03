Rain, Risk Of Severe Thunderstorms Tuesday, Tuesday Night

There is a slight (2 of 5) risk for most of North Escambia Tuesday into Wednesday. There is an enhanced risk (3 of 5) in Escambia County in Alabama along with a small portion of northern Escambia County in Florida.

There are two rounds of storms forecast, with the second round likely occurring after midnight. The main threats are damaging straight line winds up to 60 mph, tornadoes (a few could be strong), and large hail.

Here is your official North Escambia are forecast:

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 76. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms. Low around 64. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 73. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. West wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 62. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 37. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 58. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 38. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 64.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61.