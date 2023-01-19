Poarch Creek Tribal Police Chief Mike Reynolds Passes Away

Poarch Band of Creek Indians Tribal Police Chiefs Mike Reynolds passed away unexpectedly Wednesday after suffering a heart attack. He was 59.

“Mike worked tirelessly to ensure our public safety while forging deep connections with countless Tribal members and our neighbors. His loss will be felt deeply by many,” Tribal Chair and CEO Stephanie Bryan said. “Our deepest condolences and prayers are with Mike’s family and his many law enforcement colleagues.”

Mike became the Poarch Creek chief of police in 2016 after a 35-plus year career in law enforcement in Mobile County and for the city of Chickasaw in Alabama.