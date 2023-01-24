Pickup Driver Airlifted After Crashing Into ECUA Truck

January 24, 2023

One person was injured when they rear-ended an ECUA sanitation truck in Barrineau Park Tuesday.

The driver of a Ford F250 slammed into the rear of the ECUA truck on Molino Road near Barrineau Park School Road. The crash dislodged a John Deere Gator UTV being transported on a utility trailer behind the Ford, causing the Gator to crash into the back of the pickup truck.

The driver, a male reportedly in his 70s, was airlifted to a Pensacola hospital by MedStar Air Care helicopter.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. The Molino and Cantonment stations of Escambia County Fire Rescue, Escambia County EMS, and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

