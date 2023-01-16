Patricia Faye Billingsley

Mrs. Patricia Faye Billingsley, age 57, passed away, Thursday, January 12, 2023, in Atmore, AL. She was a lifelong resident of Flomaton, AL. She attended the Gospel Light Temple for many years.

Mrs. Billingsley loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed listening to music, and dancing. She was very artistic, loved to draw and loved making beaded jewelry. She enjoyed going to the mountains, and the creek. She always opened her home up to anyone in need and enjoyed taking care of many babies over the years.

Mrs. Billingsley is preceded in death by her parents, James McLain and Betty Hall McLain, two brothers, Kenneth Dewayne McLain, Donnie Lee McLain, grandparents, Jesse Lambert, and Allen Sutton.

She is survived by her aunts, Kathy (Raymond) Rolin, of Atmore, AL; Mary (Scott) Hardin, of Pensacola, FL; one step-daughter, Carrie Coleman, of Brewton, AL; half-sister, Vanessa Tillman, of McDavid, FL; step-mother, Patsy McLain, of McDavid, FL; a special friend, Maegen Ferrera, and other relatives.

Funeral service will be held Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home, LLC. with Bro. Clarence Rolin and Bro. Raymond Rolin officiating.

Burial will follow at Pollard Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 18, 2023 from 12:00 PM until service time at 1:00 PM at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home, LLC.

Pallbearers will be Matt Lee, Jeffery Lambeth, Johnathan Watson, Eduardo Rosales, Jared Anderson, and Justin Anderson.