Officials Still Asking Residents To Check Their Address On FCC Broadband Map For Accuracy

Officials are encouraging residents in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties to review a new FCC national broadband map by Friday to see if it is accurate for their location.

Residents in both counties are asked to submit challenges if they notice any inaccuracies such as location or available internet service providers listed for their location. Accurate information is important because the federal government will use the map to determine how much funding each county will receive for broadband expansion opportunities.

“I would ask everyone to take a few minutes and check their address on the website and see if the correct data populates,” Escambia County Commissioner Steven Barry said. “If not, then I’d ask them to take a few minutes to challenge the FCC data. I believe more accurate information will give North Escambia residents direct access to an increased level of federal funds over the next few years.”

Challenges to the FCC broadband map are due by Friday, January 13. View the map at broadbandmap.fcc.gov/home.

Escambia County said people without a fixed or mobile broadband connection are especially encouraged to participate. A mobile phone, a friend or family member’s computer, or a public access site can be used to enter a home address, review, and if needed, challenge the FCC’s national broadband map.

Escambia River Electric Cooperative has also joined the push to make sure the map is correct locally. EREC serves members in northern Escambia and Santa Rosa counties, and the cooperative responded to an Escambia County request for proposal to provide fiber internet in North Escambia.

To learn more about the new FCC broadband map and how to submit a challenge, visit www.fcc.gov/BroadbandData/consumers.