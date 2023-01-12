Officials Still Asking Residents To Check Their Address On FCC Broadband Map For Accuracy

January 12, 2023

Officials are encouraging residents in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties to review a new FCC national broadband map by Friday to see if it is accurate for their location.

Residents in both counties are asked to submit challenges if they notice any inaccuracies such as location or available internet service providers listed for their location. Accurate information is important because the federal government will use the map to determine how much funding each county will receive for broadband expansion opportunities.

“I would ask everyone to take a few minutes and check their address on the website and see if the correct data populates,” Escambia County Commissioner Steven Barry said. “If not, then I’d ask them to take a few minutes to challenge the FCC data. I believe more accurate information will give North Escambia residents direct access to an increased level of federal funds over the next few years.”

Challenges to the FCC broadband map are due by Friday, January 13. View the map at broadbandmap.fcc.gov/home.

Escambia County said people without a fixed or mobile broadband connection are especially encouraged to participate. A mobile phone, a friend or family member’s computer, or a public access site can be used to enter a home address, review, and if needed, challenge the FCC’s national broadband map.

Escambia River Electric Cooperative has also joined the push to make sure the map is correct locally. EREC serves members in northern Escambia and Santa Rosa counties, and the cooperative responded to an Escambia County request for proposal to provide fiber internet in North Escambia.

To learn more about the new FCC broadband map and how to submit a challenge, visit www.fcc.gov/BroadbandData/consumers.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 