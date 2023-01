Northview’s Olivia Doyle Selected For Florida All State Honors Band

Olivia Doyle, a freshman member of the Northview High School Tribal Beat Band, was selected to perform with the Florida All State Honors Band at the Florida Music Educators Association Professional Development Conference in Tampa this past weekend.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.