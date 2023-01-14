Tate Showband’s Olivia Morehouse Performing With Florida All State Honors Band

January 14, 2023

Olivia Morehouse, a senior member of the Tate High School Showband of the South, was selected to perform with the Florida All State Honors Band at the Florida Music Educators Association Professional Development Conference in Tampa this weekend.

Morehouse was selected by nomination out of hundreds of students who also auditioned/nominated for membership into this ensemble. She is principal trumpet in the Tate High School Wind Ensemble, trumpet soloist in Tate Jazz I, and was a trumpet section leader in the Showband of the South.

“We are very proud of her for this accomplishment and for representing the Tate High School and Tate High School Band at this conference,” said Jakob Wisdom, Tate Showband director of bands.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com,  click to enlarge.

Comments

One Response to “Tate Showband’s Olivia Morehouse Performing With Florida All State Honors Band”

  1. Charlie Mike on January 14th, 2023 1:02 am

    Olivia is a terrific young lady. She will make the area very proud!





