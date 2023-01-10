No Serious Injuries When Highway 97 Driver Crashes Head-on Into Tree

There were no serious injuries in a rollover crash Monday afternoon on Highway 97 near Davisville.

The driver was northbound on Highway 97 when she lost control about 3:30 p.m. near Highway 4. Her vehicle left the roadway, struck a tree head-on, and overturned onto its side.

She was transported by Atmore Ambulance to West Florida Hospital in Pensacola with minor injuries.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

The Walnut Hill and Century stations of Escambia Fire Rescue responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.