New 2023 Florida Toll Relief Program Begins Today

January 1, 2023

Beginning today, there is a new toll relief program in Florida, providing credits to frequent commuters using toll roads across the state.

The program will automatically give Floridians with 35 or more toll transactions per month a 50 percent credit to their account. This program, proposed by Gov. Ron DeSantis and enacted by the Florida Legislature, will run through December 31, 2023.  In Northwest Florida, the program includes the Bob Sikes Toll Bridge to Pensacola Beach, Garcon Point Bridge,  and the Mid-Bay Bridge.

Under the Toll Relief Program, drivers of two-axle vehicles who use toll transponders, such as SunPass or other Florida-based transponders, and have accounts in good standing with 35 or more qualifying toll transactions per month will receive a 50 percent credit to their account. There is no need to apply for the toll relief as credits will be applied automatically to each qualifying account.

