Nancy Patricia James

Nancy Patricia James, nee Hicks, of Pensacola, Fl, passed away on January 8, 2023, just one day short of her 84th birthday.

She was born in Greensboro, AL to Stanley and Grace Hicks, one of nine children. They all predecease her. She was the last “Hicks”.

Over Spring Break in 1956, she was visiting the Gulf Coast and met a handsome NAVY Flight Mechanic, Dale Buddy James, in the surf of Pensacola Beach. They were married a year later. This marriage lasted 65 years with Nancy following Bud from coast-to-coast and to the Orient.

She was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1961 and remained faithful to her religion until her death.

Nancy was admired for her beauty, wit, keeping a lovely home, and being devoted to her pets.

She is survived by her husband, Bud James, her daughters, Janice (Steve) Kline and Kaylynne “Dede” McClellan. She has 4 granddaughters, Tiffany (Bill) Whyte, Tehra (Landon) Walker, Kathleen Chambers, and Anjolie Kline, great grandson Brayden Walker, great daughters Emmalyn Whyte, Elizabeth Whyte, and Ella Walker.

A Memorial Service will be held at Faith Chapel North on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 at 11:00am.

The Service will be live-streamed.