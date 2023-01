Monday Night Fire Destroys Cantonment Home

Fire destroyed a home in Cantonment Monday night.

The fire was reported about 7:15 p.m. in the 2900 block of Sundance Lane, just off County Road 97 in the Windsong subdivision. The 3,400 square foot home was fully involved when firefighters arrived on scene.

There was no immediate word on any injuries or the cause of the fire Monday night.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.