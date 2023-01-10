Molino Man Wanted After Allegedly Fleeing From High Speed Chase

Authorities are looking for a Molino man following a high speed chase Sunday afternoon.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that George Logan Tollison was driving a red Ford F150 pickup truck, and that he had outstanding warrants from Baldwin County, Alabama.

According ECSO, deputies located Tollison outside the truck on Schaag Road. He jumped into the truck and fled, with deputies giving chase toward Highway 196.

“He was driving at an extremely high rate of speed and weaving in and out of traffic,” ECSO spokesperson Morgan Lewis said. Deputies called off the chase in the interest of public safety.

Lewis said an arrest warrant for fleeing and eluding has been issued for Tollison in Escambia County. Details on any Baldwin County warrants were not available.

Suspect George Logan Tollison is pictured in a late 2020 mugshot.