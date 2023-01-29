Missing, Endangered Woman Last Seen In Barth Area Last Tuesday

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered adult missing from the Barth area since last Tuesday.

Brandi Gayle Howard, 31, was last seen about 2:20 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24 wearing a pink and blue shirt, with white and gray camouflage leggings, and a hat. She was driving a white golf cart in the area of Barth Road and Brickyard Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call the ECSO at (850) 436-9620.