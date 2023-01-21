Middle School Dean Arrested For Soliciting Sex From A Student

The dean at Warrington Middle School is facing multiple sex offense charges for allegedly soliciting sex from an underage male student.

Darreyel Devahn Laster, 33, ws charged with lewd and lascivious behavior involving a person under the age of 18, using a computer to seduce or solicit a child, and committing a sex act. He was released on a $75,000 bon.

Laster was dean when the student attended Warrington Middle School and later saw him at Escambia High School, an arrest report states.

The student said “he was being provided marijuana and alcohol along with being asked to perform or receive (a sexual act) from his former (redacted) dean, Darreyel Laster”. Laster later gave thb a bag of marijuana “and smoked some with him later that day,” according to the report.

“While smoking together, Darreyel Laster tried to get (the student) to let him perform oral sex on him,” the report states. Laster allegedly went to the student’s home and left alcoholic beverages outside his window, texting and asking him to “check by your window”.

At one point, investigators said Laster touched the student in a “provocative manner” and “caressed” his arm.

The student blocked Laster’s phone number, but he reportedly kept texting him using different numbers.

With an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office investigator listening and recording the call, the student called Laster back early Thursday morning. According to the arrest report, Laster agreed during the conversation to a sexual act with the student.

According to Escambia County Public Schools, Laster resigned Thursday afternoon and is no longer employed by the district. He was hired in December 2021 as the Warrington Middle dean. He has not worked at any other schools in the district.