Mega Millions At $1.1 Billion For Tuesday, Third Largest Jackpot In Game History

For the fourth time in a little more than four years, the Mega Millions jackpot has topped $1 billion

After no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night, the jackpot for the next drawing on Tuesday, January 10, is currently estimated at $1.1 billion ($568.7 million cash). If won at that amount, it would be the third largest jackpot in the game’s history.

The numbers from Friday night were white balls 3, 20, 46, 59 and 63, plus the gold Mega Ball 13.

The only Mega Millions jackpots larger than Tuesday’s estimated $1.1 billion are the game’s record of $1.537 billion, won in South Carolina on October 23, 2018, and $1.337 billion won in Illinois last July 29.