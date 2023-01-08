Mega Millions At $1.1 Billion For Tuesday, Third Largest Jackpot In Game History

January 8, 2023

For the fourth time in a little more than four years, the Mega Millions jackpot has topped $1 billion

After no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night, the jackpot for the next drawing on Tuesday, January 10, is currently estimated at $1.1 billion ($568.7 million cash). If won at that amount, it would be the third largest jackpot in the game’s history.

The numbers from Friday night were white balls 3, 20, 46, 59 and 63, plus the gold Mega Ball 13.

The only Mega Millions jackpots larger than Tuesday’s estimated $1.1 billion are the game’s record of $1.537 billion, won in South Carolina on October 23, 2018, and $1.337 billion won in Illinois last July 29.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 