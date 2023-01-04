Map Shows Amtrak Plan To Return Service To Northwest Florida, Perhaps Atmore

Amtrak service could return to Northwest Florida, and perhaps Atmore, according to an Amtrak map recently published.

An agreement is in place for a new corridor for Gulf Coast communities between Mobile and New Orleans, including connections with Amtrak’s Sunset Limited, City of New Orleans, and Crescent at New Orleans. The service does not currently extended east beyond Mobile.

The new map shows Amtrak service from Mobile to Jacksonville, with the route traveling through Atmore and Pensacola before heading further east.

Amtrak service between New Orleans and the east coast of Florida ended with Hurricane Katrina in August 2005.

Pictured: An Amtrak inspection train rolls in Atmore (top) and Pensacola (below) in February 2016. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.