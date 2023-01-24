Man Returning From Probation Officer Visit Stabs Lyft Driver In The Head, ECSO Says

A man returning from a visit with his probation officer allegedly stabbed a Lyft driver in the back of the head Tuesday morning.

River Austin Sewell, 27, took the ride sharing service Lyft to see his probation officer. On the way back home, he allegedly stabbed the driver in the back of the head before running from the vehicle. He then broke into a nearby business on Fowler Avenue near Sagebrush Trail, just south of Nine Mile Road.

The sheriff’s office said Sewell and the driver did not argue prior to the incident.

The Lyft driver was transported to an area hospital. Information on his condition was not available.

Court records show Sewell was convicted of fleeing and eluding, petit theft, resisting arrested and driving without a license for an incident in Cantonment in January 2020.