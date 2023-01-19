Man Gets Nearly 21 Years For Murdering His Half-Sister, Burying Her Body Near Jay

Jerry Savoy Phillips Jr., 31, pleaded no contest to second degree premeditated murder with a firearm for the death of his half-sister, 38-year old Felicia Kuswandy. He was sentenced to 249.45 months in state prison.

Kuswandy’s remains were found buried behind a home in the 7700 block of Highway 4 east of Jay on December 14, 2018. The murder was believed to have occurred on or about November 12, 2017.

Phillips was jailed in Alabama on drug trafficking charges until late October 2020, at which time he was formally charged with his half-sister’s death in Florida.