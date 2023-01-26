Man Charged With Three Counts Of Child Abuse

A Flomaton man is accused of abusing three children following an investigation that began in Escambia County, Florida.

Anthony Williams, 56, was charged with three counts of felony willful child abuse.

“Allegations were made that…Anthony Williams was abusing them. It was later discovered through this investigation that these incidents occurred in Flomaton,” Flomaton Police Chief Johnny Wilson said. The alleged abuse occurred between November 2022 and January 2023, Wilson stated.

According to Flomaton Police, the case began with the Florida Department of Children and Families interviewing three children. The case was transferred to the Alabama Department of Human Resources and the Flomaton Police Department because the investigation involving four children who lived in the Flomaton jurisdiction, according to FPD.

Williams was being held in the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center without bond.