Man Charged With Three Counts Of Child Abuse

January 26, 2023

A Flomaton man is accused of abusing three children following an investigation that began in Escambia County, Florida.

Anthony Williams, 56, was charged with three counts of felony willful child abuse.

“Allegations were made that…Anthony Williams was abusing them. It was later discovered through this investigation that these incidents occurred in Flomaton,” Flomaton Police Chief Johnny Wilson said.  The alleged abuse occurred between November 2022 and January 2023, Wilson stated.

According to Flomaton Police, the case began with the Florida Department of Children and Families interviewing three children. The case was transferred to the Alabama Department of Human Resources and the Flomaton Police Department because the investigation involving four children who lived in the Flomaton jurisdiction, according to FPD.

Williams was being held in the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center without bond.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 