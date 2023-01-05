Man Charged After Shooting At Two Women Outside Bingo Hall, ECSO Says

An Escambia County man is facing multiple charges after allegedly shooting at two women outside a bingo hall Wednesday night.

Lee David Wilkerson, 38, was standing outside of Bingo Paradise on Mobile Highway when two females tried to enter. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office became involved in an altercation at the entrance of the building. During the altercation, he retrieved a firearm from his side and hit one female victim in the head with it. He then began shooting in their direction and continued to fire into the parking lot as the victims fled, deputies said.

ECSO said Wilkerson then tossed the firearm in a nearby dumpster, but not his meth. As Wilkerson tried to enter the building, two citizens who had witnessed the altercation pulled their concealed weapons, holding Wilkerson until deputies arrived.

Wilkerson was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, firing a weapon in public, use or display of a firearm during a felony, aggravated battery with use of a deadly weapon, and trafficking methamphetamine.

The firearm used was located by deputies in the nearby dumpster (pictured bottom).