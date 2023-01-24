Man Broke Into Molino Home, Ate Two Lunchables And Took A Shower, ECSO Says

January 24, 2023

A Molino woman returned to her home to find a man inside that ate two Lunchables out of the refrigerator and took a shower, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Edward Charles Boyett, 44, was booked into the Escambia County Jail on  charges of burglary of an unoccupied dwelling unarmed and petit theft.

A woman that lives on North Highway 95A near Highland Baptist Church and walked to her son’s house nearby. She returned home to find someone in her house.

She told her son, who returned with a firearm to his mom’s home to find the doors locked. He said he could see someone inside taking a shower, according to an arrest report. He fired several shots in an attempt to scare the intruder out.

An Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrived to find the son outside the home with a firearm, talking to Boyett through a bathroom window. Deputies commanded Boyett to exit the home and arrested him at gunpoint.

The victim told deputies that several items were disturbed. Two Lunchables, valued at $5 each, had been removed from the refrigerator and eaten before the packages were thrown in the trash. The victim said her purse has been gone through, and a vehicle key was removed and placed on the kitchen counter.

Deputies found several of Boyett’s belongings in the home, including a backpack with clothing and miscellaneous items on the kitchen table. Boyett’s bicycle was located on the north side of the residence.

Boyett remained in the Escambia County Jail Tuesday with bond set at $10,500.

