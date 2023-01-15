Local Teen Karson Brown Earns Eagle Scout Rank

Karson Brown of Troop 430 in Molino has achieved Eagle Scout, the highest rank in the boy Scouts.

He received his Eagle Scout badge Saturday afternoon during a ceremony at the Barrineau Park Community Center. The West Florida High School senior’s service project was building five wooden picnic tables that were placed at the playground outside the community center last year.

Brown has also earned 32 merit badges in the Boy Scouts.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.