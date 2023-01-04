Larry O. Pittman

Larry O. Pittman, of Cantonment, FL 32533, went to Glory to be with his Lord Jesus on December 31, 2022.

He was lovingly called “Pa” by his family and was dearly loved by so many. He was born in Brewton, AL, on May 8, 1948. He was married to the love of his life, Janice Diamond, for 56 years. He and his wife are the owners of Pittman’s Cantonment Building Materials. They opened their first lumberyard in 1972 and have been in the lumber business for 50 years. Larry had a passion for lumber and building; whatever he built would certainly stand the test of time. He loved people and was always willing to give a helping hand to anyone. He was not afraid to tackle any project, no matter how large it was. Larry also had a passion for his livestock and farming, he could spend hours at his barn working with his animals. He always made sure his grandchildren had a pony or horse to love and he had much enjoyment sharing these times with them. His family was his main joy in life. He always said that family had to stick together. Larry always had his priorities in order- God first, then family, and third work. He was a member of Family Worship Center. He enjoyed playing his guitar at church and rarely missed a Sunday. Everyone who knew him knew he was a Godly man and stood for what is right.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, F.O. and Louise Pittman; brother, Wayne Pittman; great nephew, Chase Owens; and in-laws Floyd and Mildred Diamond.

He leaves behind his wife, Janice Pittman, only daughter, Ashley Johnson (David) and three devoted grandchildren, Madison Young (Dalton), Dylan Johnson, and Dayvin Johnson and one great-granddaughter, Ansley Young. He is also survived by his sister, Helen Salter (Daryl) and numerous nieces and nephews.

His shining smile, comforting hugs, and charming personality will be missed immensely. Please join us for a memorial service on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at Faith Chapel North (1000 S Hwy 29, Cantonment, FL). Visitation will be at 12:00, with the service following at 1:00. Interment to follow. Pallbearers will be Steve Johnson, Heath Owens, Shon Owens, Robbie Turner, Glenn Vaughn, and Toby Wallace. Honorary Pallbearers are Tom Andrews, Kevin Farrow, Cassie Fuqua, George Smith, Ray White, Roy White, George Diamond and Jerry Diamond.