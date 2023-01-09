Lane Closures This Week On Highway 97 North Of Molino; Tuesday on Highway 99 In Beulah

January 9, 2023

According to the the Florida Department of Transportation, there will be lane closures this week on Highway 97 in Molino and Highway 99 in Beulah.

Motorists will encounter intermittent daytime lane closures on Highway 97 just north of Abromovich Lane Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. for routine utility maintenance. Abromovich Lane is just north of Molino Park Elementary School)

There will also be intermittent lane closures on Tuesday beginning at 9 a.m. on Highway 99 near Beulah Road for drainage operations.

The work is weather-dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 