Lane Closures This Week On Highway 97 North Of Molino; Tuesday on Highway 99 In Beulah

According to the the Florida Department of Transportation, there will be lane closures this week on Highway 97 in Molino and Highway 99 in Beulah.

Motorists will encounter intermittent daytime lane closures on Highway 97 just north of Abromovich Lane Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. for routine utility maintenance. Abromovich Lane is just north of Molino Park Elementary School)

There will also be intermittent lane closures on Tuesday beginning at 9 a.m. on Highway 99 near Beulah Road for drainage operations.

The work is weather-dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.