Jay Woman Wanted On Animal Cruelty Charges

A Jay woman is wanted on animal cruelty charges, according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Haley Nicole Lynne Williams, 30,is wanted on five counts of felony conservation animals – impound or confine an animal without sufficient food or water.

She is described as a white female, 5-feet 1-inch tall, 95 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 983-1190 or Santa Rosa Crime Stoppers at (850) 437-STOP. Crime Stoppers callers could earn a reward up to $3,000.

Williams is pictured from a 2020 arrest.