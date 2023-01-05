It Was Christmas Morning. They Didn’t Know Their House Was Burning Above Them.

A Cantonment family did not know their house was on fire Christmas morning, until the fire department pulled up and knocked at the door.

Smoke was showing from the roof of the home in the 700 block of West Roberts Road when Escambia County Fire Rescue arrived about 7 a.m.

“My fiancé, stepson, and I woke up on Christmas morning to firefighters banging on our front door, telling us to get out. There was a fire in our attic that was started due to an electrical issue,” said Connar Moore

ECFR said smoke detectors did not alert the family because the fire was in the attack. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire in just a few minutes, but the family was displaced until repairs can be made.

“It began over the master bedroom and was slowly moving via the insulation. Luckily, no one was hurt, and we were able to find and recover our cats,” Moore said. “The house is still standing, but there is a mix of fire, water, and smoke damage to the roof, the attic, the rafters, the master bedroom, the hallway, and one of the offices.”

According to Claudia Curiel, GoFundMe’s regional spokesperson, Moore organized a fundraiser to help the family get back on their feet.

“Any amount you can donate can help us get back on our feet and find somewhere to stay while we work to repair our home,” Moore said.