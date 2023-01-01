IT Network Coordinator Tutten Is Escambia County Employee Of The Year

Mark “Andrew” Tutten is Escambia County’s Employee of the Year for 2022.

He was previously selected as the August Employee of the Month.

He serves as network coordinator in the Information Technology department.

He began his career with Escambia County on February 25, 2020, and has been continually recognized for his hard work and dedication to the department and Escambia County.

In his role as network coordinator, he is responsible for designing, installing and troubleshooting network systems to meet the functional objectives of the Escambia BCC. This includes monitoring all network routers, switches, firewalls and wireless access points that securely connect employees to their files and applications to the internet.

Tutten led a project to update the BCC’s data network infrastructure, requiring him to re-engineer each county-operated facility. As part of the project, Andrew and his team installed public Wi-Fi in 40 county parks and community centers, including the addition of a firewall management platform Panorama. These changes allow IT to manage over 50 firewalls across Escambia County.

Tutten will be formally recognized as Employee of the Year with a proclamation during a BOCC meeting on January 5.