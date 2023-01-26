Inmate Accused Of Assaulting, Injuring Century Correctional Institution Officer

Inmate Lincoln Woods assaulted an officer at Century Correctional Institution, according to the Florida Department of Corrections.

“Staff responded appropriately, and the inmate was subdued,” FDC said.

Woods was sentenced to 25 years in 2011 on multiple Volusia County convictions, including carjacking, kidnapping, fleeing law enforcement, burglary, selling cocaine, and grand theft motor vehicle.