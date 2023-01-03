Here’s What Alabama And Florida Residents Need To Know: Concealed Carry Permits Not Required In Alabama

Concealed carry permits are no longer required in Alabama, but officials say there are some very important need to know points for Alabama residents traveling into Florida, or Florida residents headed into Alabama.

Alabama Residents

With the new year, Alabama residents are not required to obtain a concealed carry permit from their county’s sheriff’s department for a handgun. But the permits, which cost just $20 a year ($15 for senior citizens) are still a good idea, according to Escambia County (AL) Sheriff Heath Jackson.

“If you cross the state line into Florida, their state law says if you carry a pistol without a permit, it’s a felony,” Jackson said. “Not buying a $20 permit is not worth the risk of driving to the grocery store in Century, getting stopped with a (concealed) pistol, and going to jail. That’s not going to work out in your favor.”

“The laws in Alabama do not dictate the State of Florida,” Escambia County (FL) Sheriff’s Office Commander Andrew Hobbs said. “The Escambia (FL) Sheriff’s Office is going to uphold the statutes of the State of Florida.”

Hobbs noted that a permit is required only for concealed carry. Anyone that is allowed to possess a gun can legally have a firearm in their vehicle – securely encased and not readily available.

Florida Residents

Out of state residents, for instance from Florida, must still have a concealed carry permit from their state, Jackson said. Only Alabama residents can concealed carry without a permit.

Probably Not A Problem

Both Jackson and Hobbs said that overall they don’t expect many problems from the new law in Alabama.

“I don’t believe we are going to have a large issue with this,” Hobbs said. “Legal gun owners know the laws and abide by them.

Major Financial Impact For ECSO (AL)

The new law will have a big financial impact on the Escambia County (AL) Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Jackson said. His department previously earned about $125,000 a year from the permits. The law that became effective January 1, 2023, was actually passed by Alabama lawmakers in March 2022. At that time, ECSO Alabama’s revenue from sales dropped by about half.

“I think it will drop to about $10,000 to $20,000 a year,” Jackson said. “We are asking people to still purchase the pistol permits so they are good in other states. And that’s money we used to train deputies, buy equipment and for the overall function of the jail.”