Heath Jackson Sworn In For Second Term As Sheriff In Escambia County, AL

Escambia County (AL) Sheriff Heath Jackson took the oath of office Friday for his second term.

Jackson was the first-ever Republican sheriff in the county.

“I can’t thank the citizens of Escambia County enough for allowing me to serve them. I’m proud of the hard work our staff has put forth in moving the sheriff’s office in a positive direction and look forward to that continuing,” Jackson said.

Before his election in 2018, Jackson was a sergeant at the Escambia County (FL) Sheriff’s Office and served as the team leader of the agency’s Hostage Negotiations Team.

The T.R. Miller High School graduate’s nearly two decades of law enforcement experience includes service with the Brewton Police Department, the 21st Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force and work with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in Alabama. At the Escambia County (FL) Sheriff’s Office, he also worked in the Narcotics Division, the Robbery/Homicide Division and the Public Information Office.

Pictured: Escambia County (AL) Sheriff Heath Jackson was sworn in for a second term Friday by District Judge Eric Coale at the Escambia County (AL) Courthouse in Brewton. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.