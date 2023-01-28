Haylee Linam Named Escambia County 4-H Coordinator

Escambia County 4-H has named Haylee Linam as 4-H coordinator.

In her position, she will work out of the Langley Bell 4-H Center with 4-H online, clubs and volunteers. She will also present 4-H programs.

Linam grew up in Molino and participated in FFA at Ernest Ward Middle School and Northview High School. She also showed livestock at the GCA/NRYO Spring Livestock show all four years of high school.

After graduating from Northview in 2016, she received a bachelor’s degree in agriculture from the University of Tennessee in 2019.