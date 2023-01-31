Gloria York Ledkins

Mrs. Gloria York Ledkins, age 85, passed away, Sunday, January 29, 2023, in Atmore, AL. She was a lifelong resident of Atmore, AL. She was a member of Presley Street Baptist church for many years.

Mrs. Ledkins loved spending time with her family. She loved to read and watch TV especially “Gone with The Wind”. She enjoys putting together puzzles and loves to sew.

Mrs. Ledkins is preceded in death by her parents, Robert Eugene (Mae Blanche Stringfellow) York, husband, Ronald Ledkins, two brothers, Harold York, Claude York, and one sister, Doris Haynie.

She is survived by her one brother, Ronald “Ronnie” (Phyllis) York, of The Rock, GA; two sisters, Betty (James) Amerson, of Bratt, FL; Peggy Mauldin, of Bratt, FL; numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Graveside service will be held Thursday, February 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM at Godwin Cemetery with Rev. Ted Bridges officiating.

Burial will follow at Godwin Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Thursday, February 2, 2023 from 12:30 PM until 1:30 PM at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home, LLC.