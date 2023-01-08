Geraldyn G. Silva

January 8, 2023

Geraldyn G. Silva, 90, passed away peacefully at her home in Roanoke, Texas, December 13, 2022.

Gerri spent most of her life in Pensacola and Cantonment and taught for several decades in the Escambia County school system at Pine Meadow, Longleaf, McArthur and Holmes Elementary Schools, Warrington Middle School and the Lakeview Center among others. She was an organist at St. Jude’s Catholic Church in Cantonment for many years. Gerri was a graduate of Pensacola High School and Florida State University where she was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. She earned a Masters degree from the University of West Florida and an EdD. degree from FSU.

Gerri is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 48 years Ralph Silva Sr. and her eldest daughter Stephanie Silva, her parents Lyman and Alice Goodnight and three siblings.

She is survived by daughters Cindy (Rodger) Martin of Dallas and Joan (Ron) Czarniak of Atlanta and sons Ralph Silva, Jr. of Fort Lauderdale and Nathan (Joan) Silva of Orlando, 8 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews.

Gerri has been cremated. A funeral mass will be held at St. Jude’s Catholic Church in Cantonment at 1:00 p.m. followed by burial at Holy Cross Cemetery Saturday, February 18. In lieu of flowers kindly make a donation to a favorite charity.

