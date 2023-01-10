FPL Donates $10K To Roy Hyatt Environmental Center

January 10, 2023

The Roy Hyatt Environmental Center in Cantonment has received a $10,000 donation from Florida Power & Light through its charitable arm, NextEra Energy Foundation.

The donation will be used to promote environmental education to students and teachers in the Escambia County Public Schools. This includes elementary students, teacher training, clubs such as FFA, Science Honor Society, and others.

The funds from this donation will allow the Roy Hyatt Environmental Center to build new standards-based curriculum, enhance current standards-based programs, identify and remove invasive plants, provide habitat restoration, as well as improve current exhibits.

Through participation in these programs, students will explore the environment, come to understand environmental issues, and engage in problem solving, which will ultimately help them to develop a better understanding of environmental issues.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 