FPL Donates $10K To Roy Hyatt Environmental Center

The Roy Hyatt Environmental Center in Cantonment has received a $10,000 donation from Florida Power & Light through its charitable arm, NextEra Energy Foundation.

The donation will be used to promote environmental education to students and teachers in the Escambia County Public Schools. This includes elementary students, teacher training, clubs such as FFA, Science Honor Society, and others.

The funds from this donation will allow the Roy Hyatt Environmental Center to build new standards-based curriculum, enhance current standards-based programs, identify and remove invasive plants, provide habitat restoration, as well as improve current exhibits.

Through participation in these programs, students will explore the environment, come to understand environmental issues, and engage in problem solving, which will ultimately help them to develop a better understanding of environmental issues.