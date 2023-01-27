Florida Power & Light CEO Silagy Is Retiring

Eric Silagy, chairman, president and CEO of Florida Power & Light Company, is retiring after 20 years with the company, including 11 years leading FPL.

Silagy has worked for FPL parent company NextEra Energy for nearly two decades. Prior to his appointment as president of FPL in 2011, he served as senior vice president of regulatory and state governmental affairs and as chief development officer, managing all generation development, including solar, natural gas and nuclear energy projects. Silagy also spent time working for NextEra Energy Resources where he served as vice president and general manager of the southern region, and vice president of business development.

Armando Pimentel, who previously served in several senior executive roles with NextEra Energy, will rejoin the company and is named president and CEO, FPL. John Ketchum, chairman, president and CEO, NextEra Energy, was named chairman, FPL.

“Eric is a passionate advocate for continuous improvement and under his leadership FPL has transformed into the nation’s largest electric utility, providing our customers with the country’s most reliable service with bills significantly lower than the national average,” Ketchum said. “He is commitment to putting customers first was on full display last year during hurricanes Ian and Nicole, where his dedication, commitment and compassion drove the FPL team to restore power in record time and quickly put the state of Florida back on its feet. Eric has been a devoted supporter of the state and his work for a variety of organizations has helped to foster Florida’s economic growth, strengthen the state university system and grow the next generation of Florida leaders. I wish Eric and his family all the best on this next chapter in life.”

“It has been an honor and privilege to lead the FPL team for more than a decade and I couldn’t be more proud of the accomplishments we have delivered to our customers and the state of Florida,” said Silagy. “Over the last decade, we have transformed FPL’s generation fleet into one of the cleanest, most reliable and lowest-cost portfolios in the country, delivered award-winning customer service, ensured bills are significantly lower than the national average and provided our customers the best grid reliability in the country.

Pictured top: Eric Silagy, FPL chairman and CEO, during a commissioning ceremony for the Cotton Creek Solar Energy Ceremony in McDavid on March 24, 2022. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.