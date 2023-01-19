Flomaton Police Arrest Harassment, Trespassing Suspect

The Flomaton Police Department arrested a suspect this week that had been wanted since an incident on December 20.

Jeremy Alan Crapps was wanted for trespassing first degree and harassment.

Police Chief Johnny Wilson said Crapps entered the yard of an abandoned house on Ringold Street that was posted no trespassing.

The homeowner told police they exchanged words, leading to the harassment charge, Wilson said. The homeowner never saw Crapps enter the house.

Crapps was issued a notice to appear when he was arrested on Martin Luther King Drive in Flomaton.