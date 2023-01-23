Fike, Duffy Promoted At International Paper

International Paper has made two key promotions at their local mill.

Whitney Fike has been promoted to regional communications manager, Containerboard, and Kyle Duffy has been promoted to operations manager, Pensacola Mill.

Whitney Fike

Fike will retain mill communications responsibilities at the Pensacola Mill while also providing strategic direction and people leadership at Containerboard mills in Orange, Texas, Springfield, Oregon, Maysville, Kentucky, and Newport, Indiana.

Fike joinned International Paper as a communications contractor in 2016, prior to joining full time as the mill communications manager in Pensacola in 2017. Prior to joining IP, she owned a public relations company and has worked in a variety of sectors including nonprofits, government, tourism, financial, entertainment and events throughout her career.

She is passionate about serving and volunteering in the community. Fike serves on several boards and committees, including vice-president of the University of West Florida Alumni Board of Directors, Pensacola Little Theatre, IMPACT 100, Escambia County 4-H Foundation, and Manna Food Bank. She is a proud alumna of Leadership Pensacola and Leadership Florida.

Kyle Duffy

As operations manager for the Pensacola Mill, Duffy will report to Scott Taylor, Pensacola Mill manager. Duffy will be responsible for leading safety and employee engagement, as well as driving deliberate and sustainable improvement and operational excellence to support facility, manufacturing and business objectives.

Duffy joined International Paper in 2011 as an environmental engineer in Memphis and has held various roles of increasing responsibility throughout operations and Environmental, Health and Safety. Since 2020, he has served as the Fibers Department manager at the Pensacola Mill.