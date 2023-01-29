FHP Seeks Highway 97 Hit And Run Driver; Victim And His Dog Uninjured

The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a hit and run driver following a crash Saturday afternoon on Highway 97 in Davisville.

The driver of a 1991 Ford F150 was southbound on Highway 97 turning left onto Greenland Road when his truck was rear-ended about 12:40 p.m., according to reports. The hit and run vehicle was described as a mid-size black truck possibly driven by a white female with black hair. The black truck will likely have front-end damage from running up onto the trailer hitch and bumper of the victim’s truck.

The adult male F150 driver and his dog were not injured.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating. Anyone with information can call the Florida Highway Patrol at *FHP or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.

Escambia County EMS and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.