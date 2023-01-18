Escambia Man Faces Up To Life In Prison For Sexual Battery Of Three Children

An Escambia County jury has found an Escambia County man guilty of molesting three children in his care.

James Randall Moehle, 65, was convicted on six counts of sexual battery by a person in familial or custodial authority and one count of lewd or lascivious molestation of a victim between 12 and 16 years old.

“During the trial, it was revealed that James Moehle had been sexually abusing three minor children over several years,” the State Attorney’s Office said.

Moehle faces a maximum sentence of life in prison when he is sentenced on April 20.