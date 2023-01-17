Escambia Gas Price Averages $3.08 Per Gallon

January 17, 2023

Florida gas prices declined 6 cents per gallon, during the past week. On Monday, the state average was $3.26 per gallon.

The average price per gallon in Escambia County was $3.08. A North Escambia low of $3.04 was available Monday night on Muscogee Road in Cantonment, while Pensacola prices bottomed out a  $2.87 at a Nine Mile Rod station.

Fuel prices have ping ponged in the first two weeks of 2023. The year began at $3.24 per gallon, which is currently this year’s low. The state average then jumped to $3.31 on the 5th, before eventually setting back to $3.26/g during the weekend.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 