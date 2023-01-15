Escambia Fire Rescue, Forest Service Battle Brush Fires Saturday

January 15, 2023

Firefighters battled several brush and small outside fires Saturday in the North Escambia area.

On Highway 29 near Cedartree Lane, a fire that appeared to have started on the shoulder of the road spread into a nearby wooded area. The Florida Forest Services responded, along with Escambia County Fire Rescue.

Firefighters also responded to a reported vegetation fire on Neal Road and another on North Highway 99 in Bratt.

Pictured: A brush fire on Highway 29 near Cedartree Lane Saturday afternoon. NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.

