Escambia Fire Rescue, Forest Service Battle Brush Fires Saturday

Firefighters battled several brush and small outside fires Saturday in the North Escambia area.

On Highway 29 near Cedartree Lane, a fire that appeared to have started on the shoulder of the road spread into a nearby wooded area. The Florida Forest Services responded, along with Escambia County Fire Rescue.

Firefighters also responded to a reported vegetation fire on Neal Road and another on North Highway 99 in Bratt.

Pictured: A brush fire on Highway 29 near Cedartree Lane Saturday afternoon. NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.