Escambia Expanding Perdido Landfill With Another 4.75 Years Of Space

Escambia County is expanding the Perdido Landfill.

Waste Services is constructing a 20-acre engineered cell that is expected to provide an additional 4.75 years of landfill life. The first loads of waste are expected to be placed in the new cell by early April 2023.

The design was approved by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

“Our mission at the Waste Services Department is to handle the county’s residential and commercial waste in an environmentally responsible manner,” said Escambia County Waste Services Director Don Seitz. “Most residents don’t think about where their waste goes after they take it to the curb. Waste Services is here to make sure that it continues to be disposed of properly for years to come with this new cell and the most modern landfill design.”

After using approved soil and compaction techniques, a double synthetic liner system was installed. FDEP will provide final approval and permitting.

Pictured: Aerial views of the land cell during different phases of construction.