Escambia County Gun Violence Roundtable Will Be Held Wednesday

Sheriff Chip Simmons will host an Escambia County gun violence roundtable next week.

The event will take place Wednesday, January 18 the Brownsville Community Center at 3200 West Desoto Street beginning at 5:30 p.m. Public comments will be heard until 6 p.m., followed by the roundtable discussion. Topics are scheduled to include gun violence in Escambia County and the solutions and strategies needed to create a long term plan of action.

For more information, contact Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Community Relations Neighborhood Specialist Ronnie Rivera at (850) 436-9417.