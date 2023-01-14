Escambia County Gun Violence Roundtable Will Be Held Wednesday

January 14, 2023

Sheriff Chip Simmons will host an Escambia County gun violence roundtable next week.

The event will take place Wednesday, January 18 the Brownsville Community Center at 3200 West Desoto Street beginning at 5:30 p.m. Public comments will be heard until 6 p.m., followed by the roundtable discussion. Topics are scheduled to include gun violence in Escambia County and the solutions and strategies needed to create a long term plan of action.

For more information, contact Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Community Relations Neighborhood Specialist Ronnie Rivera at (850) 436-9417.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 