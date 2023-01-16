Escambia County Graduation Rate Falls While State Increases

Graduation rates in Escambia County have fallen, while rising across the state, according to newly released data from the Florida Department of Education.

Late Friday afternoon, DOE announced that Florida’s 2021-22 high school graduation rate was 87.3%, an increase of 0.4 percentage points over the 2018-19 pre-pandemic school year.

Escambia County’s 2021-22 high school graduation rate was 78.4%, a decrease of 6.4% points compared to the 2018-19 pre-pandemic school year, and down from 87% from 2020-21.

‘”Comparing 2018-2019 to 2021-2022 represents a true ‘apples to apples’ comparison, as the 2018-19 school year was the last year prior to 2021-22 that Florida’s statewide, standardized assessment requirements for graduation were in place without exemption waivers,” DOE noted.

In Escambia County, West Florida High had the highest graduation rate for 2021-22 at 98%, followed by Northview High at 86% and Tate High at 85.9%.

Here are the 2021-22 for high schools in Escambia County:

West Florida High — 98 %

Northview High — 86 %

Tate High — 85.9 %

Escambia Westgate — 85.7 %

Washington High — 80.3 %

Pensacola High — 79.2 %

Pine Forest High — 76.6 %

Escambia High — 72.8 %

Success Academy — 61.5 %

Pictured: Northview High School Class of 2022 Valedictorian Hunter Borelli addresses his fellow graduates. Northview had the second highest graduation rate in Escambia County at 86% in 2022. NorthEscambia.com file photo.