EREC’s Plans For North Escambia Fiber Internet Moves Forward

Plans are moving forward for high speed fiber internet in North Escambia, and residents can now check future availability at their residential or business address.

Earlier this month, the Escambia County Commission selected member-owned Escambia River Electric Cooperative (EREC) with their partner firm Conexon Connect to provide high speed broadband in the area.

The Connect, powered by Escambia River Electric Cooperative, network will span approximately 600 miles of fiber network in Escambia County reaching over 4,000 electric member locations with an estimated cost of $24 million.

The network is expected to be complete to all 4,000 locations by mid-2024, with initial service availability targeted as early as the third quarter of 2023.

“I applaud the decision of the Escambia County Commission to make broadband connectivity to its unserved residents a priority,” said Conexon Partner Jonathan Chambers. “With funding from the county, we will be able to accelerate the construction of areas that were part of the FCC’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund. In addition, if EREC is successful in its grant application to the state, we will be able to build a fiber-optic network to the rest of EREC’s members in Escambia County. I want to thank Ryan Campbell for his leadership. Soon, Escambia County will lead the state in fiber connectivity.”

Three basic speed tiers will be available:

100 Mbps/100 Mbps — $49.95/month

1 Gig/1Gig — $79.95/month

2 Gig/2Gig — $99.95/month

Qualifying households can receive a $30 per month discount through the Affordable Connectivity Program.

Ryan Campbell, EREC’s CEO, said installation will be free for customers that sign up when fiber is being installed on their road. After that, installation will be $100. Residents can learn more about plans here and check availability for their address here.

The company will also offer optional phone service and streaming programming packages from Directv.

The fiber will bring smart grid capabilities to EREC’s electrical infrastructure, including improved power outage response times, better load balancing, more efficient electricity delivery and more, according to the cooperative. Additionally, fiber connections to county facilities will also be provided.

“EREC has made great strides since the 1930s when we first brought electricity to this area. We continue to seek out and bring much-needed services to the rural areas, and high-speed internet is now a necessity,” Campbell said. “As a not-for-profit cooperative, we are excited about bringing this critical service to our members.”

Conexon and Conexon Connect work with electric cooperatives to provide fiber broadband to their members. With its clients, the company has designed more than 200,000 miles of fiber, builds more than 50,000 miles of fiber annually and has connected more than 500,000 rural Americans to fiber to the home.

“We’re thrilled to expand our partnerships in the state of Florida, continuing our efforts of serving unserved and underserved rural residents across the U.S.,” Conexon Founding Partner Randy Klindt said. “Bringing fiber to those who need it most is why we started Conexon and why we work daily to close the digital divide in communities like those served by EREC.”