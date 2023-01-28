Ensley Walmart Evacuated Due To ‘Suspicious Package’; All Clear Given

The Walmart on Highway 29 was evacuated Saturday evening due to a suspicious package, and a bomb squad was called out of precaution, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

By 7:30 p.m. the all clear was been given and the store reopened after the package was determined not to be any type of explosive device.

ECSO Sgt. Melony Peterson told NorthEscambia.com that they were called to the store after an “employee observed a suspicious package by the bathroom with batteries taped together sitting in a car seat. So they evacuated everyone out of the store, just being cautious.”

Shoppers said they were instructed to abandon their carts and immediately exit the store.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.