ECSO Seeks Suspect In Multiple Armed Robberies

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect wanted in connection with multiple armed robberies.

The ECSO said the suspect hit several convenience stores throughout Escambia County between November 10. 2022, and January 3, 2023.

The individual has been dressed in dark clothing, wearing a dark mask, and carrying a silver and black handgun.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP or the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620.

Photos: ECSO, click to enlarge.